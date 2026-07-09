Narragansett waterfront property sells for $3.6M

NARRAGANSETT – A waterfront property at 121 Kenyon Farm Road recently sold for $3.6 million, according to Lila Delman Compass.

According to Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service data cited by the brokerage, the transaction is the second-highest land sale in Narragansett’s history.

The 1.54-acre property sits along Point Judith Pond and is part of a five-lot waterfront development. According to Lila Delman Compass, the property includes access to community amenities such as private dock slips with ocean access, a boat launch, kayak racks, golf cart parking, a sandy beach and private roadways.

The property also contains a 1,265-square-foot Cape Cod-style residence built in 1950, according to the Narragansett property assessor’s database. The home includes two bedrooms, one bathroom and a fireplace.

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“This historic sale proves the undeniable magic of Narragansett,” Lila Delman Compass sales associate Ashley Fitzsimmons, who represented the buyer, said in a statement.

According to the Narragansett property assessor’s database, the property was most recently assessed at $1.28 million for the 2025 tax year.

Dan and Nicole Harding, of Lila Delman Compass, represented the seller in the transaction.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the transaction, the property was sold by Cedar Point LLC, of Hartford, Conn., and purchased by Todd Bargman and Deborah Bargman, of Boxford, Mass.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.