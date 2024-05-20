National Marker Co. to lay off 36 employees

NORTH SMITHFIELD – Long-established manufacturer National Marker Co. has notified the state that it will lay off 36 employees. The green manufacturing company, which specializes in the production of signs, tags and labels for safety processes and hazard identifications, filed a Worker Adjustment And Retraining Notification notice earlier this month, stating that the layoffs will go into effect between May 2 and July 1. The company also indicated a closing will take place, but did not provide additional context. In 2021, the company had 90 employees overall and 80 in Rhode Island, according to PBN records. The 36 layoffs comprise 40% of the company's 2021 workforce. National Marker Co. has been in business for 90 years, and was acquired by Deerfield, Ill.-based Justrite Safety Group during the COVID-19 pandemic. Also during the pandemic, National Marker Co. quickly shifted to products geared toward COVID-19 safety measures, and grew by more than 25% in sales. National Marker Co. did not respond to PBN multiple requests for comment. Federal law requires employers with at least 100 full-time employees to file a WARN notice at least 60 days before a mass layoff or plant closing. (UPDATE: Adds company planning to close in 3rd paragraph) Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.