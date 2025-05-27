Navigant awards scholarships to high-achieving R.I. high schoolers

SMITHFIELD – Navigant Credit Union has awarded scholarships to 18 Rhode Island high schoolers as part of its 28th annual program. A 19th scholarship recipient is graduating from a Pennsylvania high school but recently moved to Rhode Island.
The Navigant Credit Union Scholarship Program recognizes high school seniors who exhibit exemplary academic achievement, teamwork and community involvement over the course of their high school careers. This year, the students have been awarded $1,500 each throughout Rhode Island to help support their higher education.
Internal Controls & Audits: Keys to a Resilient Hospitality Business
In the fast-paced world of hospitality, where operations run 24 hours a day, 365 days…Learn More
“We are thrilled to support these talented and dedicated students as they continue their education,” said Kathleen C. Orovitz, Navigant Credit Union CEO and president. “These students’ achievements and contributions to the communities in which they live are inspiring, and we look forward to seeing the positive impacts they will make in their future.”
Navigant said this year’s scholarship recipients were selected from a competitive pool of candidates, and each demonstrated academic achievement, extra-curricular activities, community involvement/work experience and financial need.
The 2025 Navigant Credit Union Scholarship recipients who attend Rhode Island schools include:
- Alexandre Ramos, St. Raphael Academy
- Alyson Dingena Smith, North Smithfield High School
- Anthony Yan, Cranston West High School
- Destinee Santos, Lincoln High School
- Emma Vincent, Ponaganset High School
- Emmitt Rattey, Bishop Hendricken High School
- Jillian Russell, Burrillville High School
- John Nicoll, Lincoln High School
- Joshua Kline, Bishop Hendricken High School
- Lauren Avedisian, Narragansett High School
- Lauren Colette, Cumberland High School
- Luke Grimley, East Providence High School
- Madeleine Belisle, Mount Saint Charles High School
- Madelynn Daly, St. Mary Academy – Bay View
- Michael Ndimele, Metropolitan Regional Career and Technical Center
- Riley McVay, Cumberland High School
- Sophia Parente, North Smithfield High School
- Thomas DeDonato, Cumberland High School
One scholarship recipient attended a Pennsylvania high school, but recently moved to Rhode Island:
- Marcel Reed, East Pennsboro High School
For more information about the scholarship program and how to apply, visit www.navigantcu.org or email ce@navigantcu.org.