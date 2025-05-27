Navigant awards scholarships to high-achieving R.I. high schoolers

SMITHFIELD – Navigant Credit Union has awarded scholarships to 18 Rhode Island high schoolers as part of its 28th annual program. A 19th scholarship recipient is graduating from a Pennsylvania high school but recently moved to Rhode Island.

The Navigant Credit Union Scholarship Program recognizes high school seniors who exhibit exemplary academic achievement, teamwork and community involvement over the course of their high school careers. This year, the students have been awarded $1,500 each throughout Rhode Island to help support their higher education.

“We are thrilled to support these talented and dedicated students as they continue their education,” said Kathleen C. Orovitz, Navigant Credit Union CEO and president. “These students’ achievements and contributions to the communities in which they live are inspiring, and we look forward to seeing the positive impacts they will make in their future.”

Navigant said this year’s scholarship recipients were selected from a competitive pool of candidates, and each demonstrated academic achievement, extra-curricular activities, community involvement/work experience and financial need.

- Advertisement -

The 2025 Navigant Credit Union Scholarship recipients who attend Rhode Island schools include:

Alexandre Ramos, St. Raphael Academy

Alyson Dingena Smith, North Smithfield High School

Anthony Yan, Cranston West High School

Destinee Santos, Lincoln High School

Emma Vincent, Ponaganset High School

Emmitt Rattey, Bishop Hendricken High School

Jillian Russell, Burrillville High School

John Nicoll, Lincoln High School

Joshua Kline, Bishop Hendricken High School

Lauren Avedisian, Narragansett High School

Lauren Colette, Cumberland High School

Luke Grimley, East Providence High School

Madeleine Belisle, Mount Saint Charles High School

Madelynn Daly, St. Mary Academy – Bay View

Michael Ndimele, Metropolitan Regional Career and Technical Center

Riley McVay, Cumberland High School

Sophia Parente, North Smithfield High School

Thomas DeDonato, Cumberland High School

One scholarship recipient attended a Pennsylvania high school, but recently moved to Rhode Island:

Marcel Reed, East Pennsboro High School

For more information about the scholarship program and how to apply, visit www.navigantcu.org or email ce@navigantcu.org.