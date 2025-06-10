Navigant Credit Union acquires 500 new members following merger 

SMITHFIELD – Navigant Credit Union announced on Monday that it has complete its merger and acquired Postal Employees Regional Federal Credit Union, officially welcoming 500 new members to Navigant’s network. The merger was approved by both parties in mid-March.

PERFCU’s former members will now have access to Navigant Credit Union’s consumer, business, and digital banking products and services.

While PERFCU’s Montgomery Street branch in Pawtucket permanently closed on June 6, all members will now have access to Navigant Credit Union’s network of 26 physical branches, including its nearby Pawtucket branch at 20 Dexter St.

All PERFCU employees were also offered new positions within Navigant Credit Union’s network.

“We are pleased to welcome PERFCU members into the Navigant Credit Union family,” said Navigant Credit Union CEO and President Kathy Orovitz. “We look forward to building lasting relationships with PERFCU members and continuing to support their financial well-being every step of the way.”

Navigant has more than 155,000 members and is the oldest and largest credit union in Rhode Island.

Meanwhile, the Postal Employees Regional Federal Credit Union, founded in 1934, is a Pawtucket-based, not-for-profit credit union with two local branches serving U.S. Postal Service employees and their families in Rhode Island.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.