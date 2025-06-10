Navigant Credit Union gifts Bryant University $5M for fieldhouse, learning opportunities

SMITHFIELD – A seven-figure gift from Rhode Island’s largest credit union will both help establish Bryant University’s new fieldhouse this fall and create student empowerment opportunities that are focused on leadership development and experiential learning.
The university announced Tuesday that Navigant Credit Union has gifted Bryant $5 million that will have the new 43,000-square-foot fieldhouse at Beirne Stadium named after the financial institution. Bryant says the fieldhouse, being constructed by Gilbane Inc., will include 1,000 new spectator seats, a club lounge, new press boxes and locker rooms.
“In an exciting new era of intercollegiate competition in the America East and CAA Football conferences, the Navigant Credit Union Fieldhouse will become a signature facility that will revolutionize the game day experience for Bryant community members, including student athletes, Black & Gold Club members, season ticket holders, spectators and press,” Bryant Vice President of Athletics and Recreation Bill Smith said in a statement. “Every detail of the Navigant Credit Union Fieldhouse is purposeful and invokes our Bulldog spirit.”
Construction on the approximately $40 million fieldhouse has been ongoing since last summer. Bryant spokesperson Peter Kerwin told Providence Business News via email that the project costs includes site improvements that he says will enhance accessibility, supporting the fieldhouse’s role as being a “central hub of campus activity.”
[caption id="attachment_497126" align="alignright" width="479"]
THE NAVIGANT CREDIT UNION Fieldhouse at Bryant University is currently under construction and will open this fall. / COURTESY BRYANT UNIVERSITY[/caption]
Navigant’s gift will also allow for strategic interconnected opportunities to enhance students’ experiential learning, Bryant says. It will also offer students paid fall and spring internships with the credit union and new leadership development programs to help students gain real-world working experiences, the university says.
Additionally, Navigant – its corporate office is a mile from Bryant – will also increase its presence on Bryant’s campus with new ATMs and offices for consultations and appointments, the university says.
“This strategic collaboration reflects our shared commitment to cultivating future leaders and leveraging talent to strengthen Rhode Island’s economy,” Navigant CEO and President Kathleen C. Orovitz said in a statement. “Together, we’re expanding access to meaningful, real-world opportunities for Bryant students – right here in Rhode Island.”
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.