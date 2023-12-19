Navigant Credit Union opens first branch in Providence

SMITHFIELD – For the first time in its more than 108-year history, Navigant Credit Union has opened a branch office in Providence.

The location at 179 West River St., which is located adjacent to the main branch of the U.S. Postal Service in Providence, was previously the Postal Government Employee Federal Credit Union.

The PGE Federal Credit Union recently merged into Navigant. As of December, PGEFCU members who opted to keep their accounts at Navigant have been transferred to Navigant’s system.

Day-to-day operations at Navigant’s Providence branch will be led by branch manager Michelle Colaneri, who had a 20-year career at PGEFCU. It’s Navigant’s 25th location.

As of June, Navigant is the largest credit union in Rhode Island with 133,366 members and $3.33 billion in assets.

“As we continue our strategic effort to grow our presence across the state of Rhode Island, we couldn’t be more excited to open the doors at our new Providence branch,” said Navigant Credit Union CEO and President Kathleen C. Orovitz. “Our team is ready to close out 2023 strong and welcome new, Providence-based members to our growing Navigant Credit Union community in 2024 and beyond.”

Hours for the Providence branch will be Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.