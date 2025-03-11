Navigant Credit Union raises $16K in support of heart health

SMITHFIELD – Navigant Credit Union’s employees raised more than $16,000 after recently finishing an American Heart campaign, with the Scituate branch leading the campaign with the most money raised.

The Smithfield location came in second place in terms of funds raised for the campaign, which will support efforts to rid the world of heart disease and strokes, the credit union said.

“This campaign is a testament to our team’s kindness, compassion and commitment to supporting heart health and advancing the mission of the American Heart Association,” said Navigant Credit Union CEO and President Kathleen C. Orovitz. “We are proud to contribute to such an important cause that actively fights against heart disease and stroke, and to help fund the research needed to save lives.”

The news comes on the heels of National Heart Month in February. Navigant’s fundraising campaign supports organizations such as the American Heart Association, which works to advance hearth health and fund lifesaving research.

- Advertisement -

Based in Smithfield and established in 1915, Navigant Credit Union is the longest-operating member-owned credit union in Rhode Island, with 26 locations throughout the Ocean State.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.