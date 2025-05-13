Navigant expands Risk Management Department, appoints new VP

SMITHFIELD – Navigant Credit Union has expanded the leadership team in its Risk Management Department, appointing Falan A. Morrocco as its new vice president and associate general counsel, the financial institution announced.

Morrocco joins Navigant after more than 20 years of professional experience, most recently serving as senior legal counsel for Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island.

She previously worked as legal counsel at Santander Bank and as an associate at Providence law firm Roberts, Carroll, Feldstein & Peirce Inc.

In her new role, Morrocco will assist general counsel David Pellegrino in overseeing Navigant’s general legal matters, while ensuring the organization’s risk and compliance functions align with regulatory requirements and policies.

- Advertisement -

“We are pleased to welcome Falan to Navigant Credit Union’s growing team,” said Navigant CEO and President Kathleen C. Orovitz. “Falan’s extensive legal and regulatory experience, combined with her inherent leadership skills and dedication to her work, will be invaluable as we continue to advance Navigant Credit Union’s mission in the communities we serve across Rhode Island.”

Morrocco earned her Bachelor of Science in business administration from Bryant University and her law degree from New England Law Boston. She is also an active member of the Rhode Island Bar Association.

In recent years, Navigant has expanded its risk management leadership team to strengthen its focus on cybersecurity, data protection and overall operational resilience.

In 2021, Pellegrino was promoted to senior vice president, general counsel and chief risk officer. That same year, Annette Niemczyk was appointed vice president of information technology infrastructure and security.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.