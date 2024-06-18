Navigant foundation awards $320K in grants for 17 nonprofits

SMITHFIELD – The Navigant Credit Union Charitable Foundation has completed its latest round of funding, awarding a total of $320,000 in grants to 17 local nonprofit organizations.

The credit union says the 501(c)3 charity was established in 2017 to support Rhode Island-based organizations focused on education, social services, arts and culture, public health and civic duty. Since it began awarding grants in 2022, the foundation has disbursed nearly $1.2 million in support of more than 50 organizations, the credit union said.

The latest round of grants is in addition to more than $500,000 in philanthropic donations made by Navigant earlier this year.

“As a proud, born-and-bred Rhode Island institution, Navigant Credit Union is invested in contributing in any way we can to making our home state a better place to live, work, start a business and raise a family,” said Navigant Credit Union CEO and President Kathleen C. Orovitz. “Our foundation has given us an opportunity to enhance our long-standing commitment to giving back to the communities we serve with larger, more impactful grants that make an immediate, positive impact on our neighbors.”

Awardees in the latest round of grants include:

North Smithfield Fire & Rescue received $50,000.

YWCA Woonsocket received $50,000.

Pawtucket Business Development Corp. received $36,400.

Pawtucket Central Falls Development in Pawtucket received $20,000.

Sojourner House in Providence received $20,000.

Wood River Health Services in Hopkinton received $20,000.

Central Falls Housing Authority received $15,000.

Rhode Island Boy Scouts, Narragansett Council Urban Scouting, Central Falls-Pawtucket-Providence received $15,000.

Little Sisters of the Poor in Pawtucket received $13,000.

Camp Ruggles in Scituate received $10,000.

Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation in Pawtucket received $10,000.

Higher Ground International in Providence received $10,000.

Historic Metcalf Franklin Farm Preservation Association in Cumberland received $10,000.

Meeting Street in Providence received $10,000.

Rhode Island Philharmonic in Providence received $10,000.

St. Mary’s Church Food Pantry in Warren received $10,000.

St. Patrick’s Church Food Pantry in Burrillville received $10,000.

“Thanks to the trust our members all across Rhode Island place in our team year after year, the financial state of Navigant Credit Union is strong, and we have been fortunate to have had the opportunity to grow – strategically and exponentially – over the last several years,” Orovitz said. “Our consistent, year-over-year success has allowed us to invest more and more in the betterment of the state our employees, members and friends call home.”

The Navigant Credit Union Charitable Foundation is accepting grant applications from eligible nonprofit organizations for its next round of funding. Applications close Sept. 30. Visit www.NCUfoundation.org for more information.