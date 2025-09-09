Navigant launches new wealth management division after acquiring Randall Financial Group

SMITHFIELD – Navigant Credit Union has acquired Randall Financial Group in an effort to expand its wealth management services, the credit union announced Sept. 2.

As part of the acquisition, Navigant retired its NCU Wealth Management division and launched a new unit called NCU Investment Solutions, a fiduciary-focused advisory program aimed at supporting the financial health of local families, businesses and communities.

The new business line will be led by Randall Financial founder Oliver Tutt, who will serve as NCU Investment Solutions’ senior vice president and director of wealth management and financial planning, according to Navigant.

Tutt, a certified financial planner who has more than 30 years of industry experience, will help lead the rollout of NCU Investment Solutions by coordinating strategy with the credit union’s advisory team, said Navigant CEO and President Kathleen C. Orovitz.

“We are pleased to welcome Oliver to our growing Navigant Credit Union team. His proven track record of success and inherent passion for helping families improve their financial situations will be an asset to our members across the communities we serve,” Orovitz said. “The launch of NCU Investment Solutions will give us a stronger framework to deliver the wealth management services our members need to successfully plan for their futures.”

The acquisition of Randall Financial Group officially closed in early 2025, according to Navigant.

Existing or prospective Navigant members who have questions about available financial planning and investment management services can call the NCU Investment Solutions team at (401) 233-4337.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.