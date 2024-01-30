Navigant named among nation’s best regional credit unions in 2024

SMITHFIELD – Navigant Credit Union recently earned a five-star rating from Newsweek, ranking it as one of the nation’s best regional banks and credit unions.

Navigant was the only credit union headquartered in Rhode Island to be included in the “America’s Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions 2024” listing, according to a news release.

The inaugural report is researched and published by Newsweek in partnership with Plant-A Insights Group, a data intelligence firm based in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The final list, which was released Jan. 19, included 250 regional banks and 250 regional credit unions. It was compiled following a comprehensive review of approximately 9,440 financial institutions operating across the United States, according to the release.

- Advertisement -

“At Navigant Credit Union, we are committed to the financial well-being of the families, business, and communities we serve,” Navigant CEO and President Kathleen C. Orovitz said in a statement. “Receiving this recognition as one of America’s Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions is validation of the work that our dedicated leadership team and staff has done to earn the trust of the more than 145,000 members we serve.”

The list was compiled based on a variety of factors, including creditworthiness, profitability, lending activity and overall financial health, according to the release.

The report’s analysis included two years’ worth of media monitoring to identify potential customer or legal risks; a large-scale independent customer survey of about 35,000 individuals living throughout the U.S.; and a review of more than 150 million user-generated reviews submitted through social media and other online platforms.

Navigant is the only member-owned credit union operating in Rhode Island to be included on the list and one of only 75 credit unions across the country to earn a five-star rating, according to the release.

“As we have been since our founding in 1915, we are singularly focused on providing our friends and neighbors across Rhode Island with the individualized service they need to realize their financial dreams,” Orovitz said. “On behalf of our entire team, we thank Newsweek for this wonderful recognition and congratulate all of this year’s honorees.”

Based in Smithfield, Navigant is the longest-operating member-owned credit union in Rhode Island. And with more than $3.7 billion in assets, over 145,000 members and 25 branch locations, it’s also the largest credit union in the state.