Navigant’s Community Shred Event recycles 22K pounds of documents

SMITHFIELD – Navigant Credit Union shredded and recycled more than 22,000 pounds of sensitive documents on May 10 at its second Rhode Island Community Shred Event.

The event was held in partnership with ShredRI, a Johnston-based certified document destruction company, across five Navigant branch locations throughout the state, including East Providence, Glocester, Cumberland, South Kingstown and Warwick.

The East Providence location alone shredded and recycled 3,860 pounds of documents. Navigant members and nonmembers were invited to drop off any documents containing sensitive personal or professional information to be shredded for free.

Navigant CEO and President Kathleen C. Orovitz said the event is a key component of “helping Rhode Islanders protect themselves against fraud and identity theft.”

A 2019 study by Shred-it – an information security solution provided by Stericycle Inc. – on data protection and information security found that 27% of Americans do not shred paper or physical documents containing sensitive information before throwing them away at home, and 28% of Americans do not shred similar documents before throwing them away at work.

“We were thrilled to see so many Rhode Islanders embrace this opportunity last weekend,” Orovitz said. “These events not only allow people the opportunity to properly dispose of sensitive documents, but they also spread awareness about the importance of responsible record-keeping and cybersecurity. After the success of our first Community Shred Event last October, we are proud to continue offering this community service and look forward to further events later this year.”

Since launching the Community Shred Events last October, Navigant has helped dispose of more than 46,000 pounds of personal and business documents.

