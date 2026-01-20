Navigant’s first Season of Giving campaign raises $65K for Feed RI

SMITHFIELD – Navigant Credit Union’s inaugural Season of Giving campaign raised more than $65,000 to support food insecurity efforts across Rhode Island, with all proceeds benefiting Feed RI, a Rumford-based nonprofit in East Providence that is focused on rescuing surplus food and expanding access to meals.

The campaign ran from Nov. 14 through the end of 2025 and was administered through the Navigant Credit Union Charitable Foundation. During that period, the foundation raised $35,412 in donations, which Navigant matched with an additional $30,000, bringing the total contribution to $65,412.

The full amount was directed to Feed RI, which works with schools, community partners and local farms to distribute food and reduce waste.

Navigant officials said the credit union plans to make the Season of Giving an annual initiative going forward.

“Navigant Credit Union and our Navigant Credit Union Charitable Foundation are committed to creating a lasting impact and promoting well-being in the communities we serve across Rhode Island,” said Kathleen C. Orovitz, CEO and president of Navigant Credit Union. “We are proud of the significant impact our inaugural Season of Giving created in support of Feed RI’s critical work, and we look forward to evolving this philanthropic tradition in the years to come.”

Feed RI Executive Director Jodi Mesolella said the funds will support the organization’s Feed the Future school food pantry program, which provides food access to students and families across the state.

“The generous funds raised through Navigant’s Season of Giving campaign directly support our Feed the Future school food pantry program, helping ensure students and families have reliable access to nutritious food,” Mesolella said.

The Navigant Credit Union Charitable Foundation, established in 2017, is an independent organization focused on funding programs in education, social services and public health, safety and well-being. Since its founding, the foundation has awarded nearly $2.5 million in grants to Rhode Island-based organizations.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.