Navy awards General Dynamics Electric Boat $967M contract modification

GROTON, Conn. – General Dynamics Electric Boat was awarded a $967 million contract modification from the U.S. Navy for its ongoing Virginia-class nuclear submarine projects.

The contract modification will support base development and design efforts for the construction of the Virginia-class fast attack submarines, according to a news release from Electric Boat.

Work will be performed at Quonset Point in North Kingstown as well as in Groton, Conn.; McLeansville, N.C.; and Newport News, Va. It is expected to be completed by October 2024. General Dynamics Electric Boat spokesperson Daniel McFadden said Wednesday the modification would not result in a new round of hiring at Quonset Point, though will it will primarily support existing work.

“This contract award supports critical work to further advance the capability and superiority of the Virginia class submarine,” Kevin Graney, president of General Dynamics Electric Boat, said in the news release Tuesday. “We are proud to continue our tradition of delivering this state-of the-art platform that ensures the safety of our sailors and their continued dominance in the undersea domain.”

This is the second contract modification awarded to Electric Boat for the Virginia-class fast-attack submarines in 2023.

On May 24, the Navy awarded a $1.076 billion contract modification. Electric Boat is under contract for the construction of submarines in Block V of the class. The Virginia-class submarine construction is split between Electric Boat in Groton and Newport News Shipbuilding Yard in Newport News, Va.

Virginia-class submarines are designed for missions including anti-submarine and surface ship warfare and special operations support.

In December 2022, the U.S. Navy awarded an additional $5.1 billion modification to the contract awarded to General Dynamics Electric Boat for its Columbia-class nuclear submarines project.

(Update: Comment from General Dynamics Electric Boat added third paragraph)