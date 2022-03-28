NEA R.I. names Barden new executive director

CRANSTON – The National Education Association Rhode Island did not have to look too far to find a new executive director.

The labor union that represents teachers and other education employees announced March 25, and confirmed Monday to Providence Business News, that Mary K. Barden has been selected as NEARI’s new executive director. Barden, who will start her new role Aug. 1, will succeed Robert A. Walsh. Walsh is retiring as NEARI’s director this summer after being with the labor union for close to three decades.

NEARI spokesperson Stephanie Mandeville told PBN Monday that the labor union’s executive committee voted March 21 to name Barden the next executive director. Barden was chosen based on the recommendation from the interview committee that was put together to review candidates for the position.

Barden, Mandeville said, has been the assistant executive director/UniServ at NEARI since 2013. Prior to that, Barden rose through union ranks with NEA North Kingstown, Mandeville said, serving as a building rep, middle level advocate, grievance chair and president of the local union. In North Kingstown, Barden was a social studies teacher with Davisville Middle School.

Mandeville said both Barden and Walsh have the upcoming spring and summer to work on a “smooth transition” in leadership prior to Aug. 1.

