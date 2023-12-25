Neighborhood Health celebrates annual Gingerbread Express gift drive

SMITHFIELD – Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island celebrated its annual Gingerbread Express children’s holiday gift drive in which more than 1,000 gifts were delivered to approximately 350 children throughout the state.

This year, Neighborhood has expanded the program to partner with three local nonprofits to distribute the gifts, including the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Newport; Tides Family Services in West Warwick, Providence, Pawtucket, Central Falls, Woonsocket, Middletown and South Kingstown; and Times2 Academy in Providence.

The gifts were delivered as a wrapped package, including a book or journal; a toy, game or gift card (for teens); and a pair of gloves and hat, according to a news release.

Gifts were donated by Neighborhood employees, who also wrapped and helped distribute them.

“Tides is so grateful to the Neighborhood team,” said Tides Family Services CEO Beth Bixby. “Our organizations have worked together for many years to serve children and families across Rhode Island. We know these gifts will bring a smile and joy to so many this holiday season.”

On Dec. 11, Tides Family Services picked up its gifts at Neighborhood’s headquarters in Smithfield, while gifts were delivered directly to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center and Times2 Academy for each organization to distribute, according to the release.

“The Gingerbread Express is one of my favorite programs here at Neighborhood,” said Peter Marino, Neighborhood Health CEO and president. “We are happy to celebrate the holiday season by giving back to our communities. I am so proud of the Neighborhood team for their continued generosity in donating their time and talent to all we serve.”

