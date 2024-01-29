Neighborhood Health contracts with PLDO Strategies for legal counseling

SMITHFIELD – Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island has signed a contract with PLDO Strategies LLC, a Johnston-based government relations firm associated with Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara LLC, the health insurer announced.

PLDO Strategies will provide Neighborhood with strategic counsel and advocacy services to help the organization navigate the political landscape surrounding health care.

“We are excited to partner with PLDO Strategies,” said Peter Marino, CEO and president of Neighborhood Health. “The PLDO Strategies team has a proven track record of success in the health care arena, and we are confident that it will be a valuable asset to Neighborhood as we work to improve health equity and ensuring health access for all Rhode Islanders.”

PLDO Strategies’ principal lobbyists have more than 75 years of combined experience working in government relations with a specialty in advancing legislation and regulatory goals for health care organizations, according to a news release.

- Advertisement -

“We are honored to partner with Neighborhood,” said Matthew A. Lopes Jr., principal of Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara and PLDO Strategies. “Neighborhood is a leading health care organization in Rhode Island, as well as nationally, and we are committed to helping it achieve its mission of providing high-quality, affordable health care to all Rhode Islanders.”

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.