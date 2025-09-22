Neighborhood Health Plan earns 4.5 out of 5 NCQA rating

SMITHFIELD – Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island recently earned a 4.5 out of 5 rating in the National Committee for Quality Assurance’s 2025 Medicaid Health Plan Ratings.

This marks the 22nd year in a row that Neighborhood Health has been ranked in the top 10% Medicaid plans by NCQA. Neighborhood is the only Medicaid health plan in Rhode Island to achieve a 4.5 out of 5 rating. Neighborhood has also earned NCQA’s Health Equity Accreditation for its Medicaid and Exchange products.

“Neighborhood’s 22-year streak as a nationally recognized and top-rated NCQA Medicaid Health Plan is a powerful testament to the quality of care we provide and the dedication of our team,” said Neighborhood Health CEO and President Peter Marino. “Moreover, being the only Medicaid health plan in Rhode Island to receive 4.5 out of 5 speaks volumes about our mission-driven approach and the strength of our outstanding provider partnerships – including our terrific federally qualified health centers who care for about half of our members.”

NCQA’s Medicaid Health Plan Ratings assess health plans based on the care patients receive, their satisfaction with the care and the plans’ efforts to improve. Neighborhood is one of 14 Medicaid health plans in the U.S. to receive a 4.5 rating – no Medicaid health plan earned a 5 out of 5 rating.

NCQA’s Health Equity Accreditation recognizes organizations that provide culturally and linguistically sensitive services to reduce health care disparities. This was Neighborhood’s first time applying for the accreditation.

“Each of our members deserves access to high-quality care that truly meets their needs,” said Neighborhood Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kristin Russell. “Achieving NCQA’s Health Equity Accreditation affirms our commitment to addressing disparities and enhancing the safety, effectiveness and responsiveness of care and reflects the commitment and collaboration that fuel our mission and drive better health outcomes.”

Organizations that earn the Health Equity Accreditation are leaders in closing the gap in racial and ethnic disparities that have hindered health care quality improvements, said NCQA President Margaret O’Kane.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.