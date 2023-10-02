Neighborhood Health Plan of R.I. among NCQA’s highest-rated health plans

SMITHFIELD – Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island has earned a 4.5 out of 5 rating in the National Committee for Quality Assurance Medicaid Health Plan Ratings this year.

With this rating, Neighborhood has now placed in the top 10% of Medicaid plans for all 20 years of NCQA’s ratings.

“Of all the distinguished recognitions that Neighborhood earns each year, our NCQA rating is one of the most important and most reflective of our mission here at Neighborhood,” said Peter Marino, CEO and president of Neighborhood. “For the 20th year in a row, Neighborhood has been recognized among the highest-rated Medicaid Plans in the country. I’m incredibly proud of this achievement, and it is a testament to the dedication and care provided by our team to each of our members and the communities we serve.”

Neighborhood is one of two Medicaid health plans in Rhode Island, and 13 nationwide, to receive an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 in NCQA’s 2023 ratings. No Medicaid health plan received a 5 out of 5 rating and most notably Neighborhood received a score of 4 out of 5 for Patient Experience and 4.5 out of 5 for Prevention and Equity.

According to NCQA’s Health Plan Ratings methodology, only plans that “choose to report measures publicly” are rated. Health plan ratings are determined by three sets of measures, including clinical quality and health outcomes, patient experience and health quality processes – as determined by NCQA accreditation.

“Our members deserve the best access and quality,” said Dr. Kristin Russell, Neighborhood’s new chief medical officer. “Neighborhood’s quality improvement program strives to ensure safe and effective health care services which are responsive to the needs of our diverse members and result in positive health outcomes. Our consistent 4.5 out of 5 overall NCQA rating is one demonstration of this commitment and validation of our collective efforts.”