PROVIDENCE – Neil Steinberg, the inaugural chairman of the Rhode Island Life Science Hub, has resigned, according to a signed resignation letter obtained by Providence Business News. In the letter sent Tuesday to state officials, including Gov. Daniel J. McKee, Steinberg says his resignation as board chairman would be effective no later than Sept. 30.

“I appreciate the confidence you have shown in me, which has positioned the Hub to successfully do the work necessary to prepare it for future success on behalf of all Rhode Islanders,” Steinberg said in the letter.

Steinberg, who took on the role after retiring as CEO and president of the Rhode Island Foundation in 2022, said in his resignation letter that he would like to spend more time with family and traveling. However, he also said he looks forward to working on other state priorities that align with his interests like public education, health care and housing.

McKee

tapped

Steinberg to serve as quasi-public corporation’s board chairman in October 2023. He was approved to lead the hub’s 15-person board by the R.I. Senate in January 2024.

The hub is also led by CEO and president, Dr. Mark Turco, who was selected for the job in December 2024.

Supported by $45 million in McKee’s fiscal 2024 budget, the Rhode Island Life Sciences Hub is responsible for coordinating investments and development of the state’s biotech and life science industries.

The hub’s board officially got to work in January 2024. Since then, it hosted a summit with government and industry leaders as well as scholars and life science innovators throughout the region. It also has provided millions of dollars in grants for early-stage life science companies.

The hub has also invested $10 million to fund the construction of a 30,000 square-foot lab meant for early-stage life science companies. The facility, set to be located on the fourth floor of 150 in the I-195 Redevelopment District in Providence, is under construction and expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Steinberg said these milestones have helped form a “solid foundation” for the hub.

“These milestones represent the collective efforts of our private, public and academic partners, and they underscore our commitment to fostering innovation, creating jobs and building necessary infrastructure to support a robust life sciences ecosystem in Rhode Island,” Steinberg said in the letter. “I am honored to be part of this vital transformation.”

According to the hub’s enabling legislation, Steinberg’s successor must be appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Senate.

A spokesperson for the hub deferred PBN’s questions about the next steps for filling Steinberg’s role to McKee’s office. A representative for McKee did not immediately respond to PBN.

