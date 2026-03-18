NEIT to host Society for Advancement of Management’s International Business Conference

EAST GREENWICH – The New England Institute of Technology will host the Society for Advancement of Management’s 2026 International Business Conference from March 19-21 at its East Greenwich campus.

Bringing together students, faculty and business leaders from across the United States and around the world, the conference will include research presentations, panel discussions, workshops, student competitions and networking opportunities.

The event is the first time the organization’s International Business Conference has been held in the Northeast.

All sessions will focus on leadership and the future of management.

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“Bringing this conference to our campus reflects our commitment to creating meaningful learning experiences for our students,” said Hank Johnson, chair of New England Tech’s Business Management Department and president of the Society for Advancement of Management. “It allows them to interact with experts, engage with peers from around the world, explore emerging ideas in leadership and management, and better understand how their academic work connects to real-world challenges and opportunities.”

The event will conclude with an Awards Banquet on March 21 featuring remarks from Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.