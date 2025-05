Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced on June 2.

At this time, due to space capacity, only winners can purchase tickets and there is a 1 table limit. If you would like to be added to a wait list to purchase a 2nd table, email events@pbn.com

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

CRANSTON – Nelipak Corp. is expanding its operations in Costa Rica with a new 60,000-square-foot packaging production site. Nelipak has operated in Costa Rica since 2012, providing thermoformed trays, die-cut mounting cards and other products for the growing medical-device manufacturing community. The new site, which is expected to open by mid-2026 in Grecia, Alajuela, will expand

Nelipak to expand operations in Costa Rica with new production site

CRANSTON – Nelipak Corp. is expanding its operations in

Costa Rica

with a new

60,000-square-foot

packaging production site.

Nelipak has operated in Costa Rica since 2012, providing thermoformed trays, die-cut mounting cards and other products for the growing medical-device manufacturing community.

The new site, which is expected to open by mid-2026 in Grecia, Alajuela, will expand and enhance Nelipak’s capacity and capabilities in Costa Rica to support customer growth in that country and throughout the Caribbean and Central America region.

“We are excited to announce another major investment in our global operating footprint in order to support customers on a global, regional and local basis,” said Pat Chambliss, CEO of Nelipak. “Costa Rica is a significant and growing hub for medical-device manufacturing and this investment demonstrates our commitment to serve customers in the region with world-class local production.”

The cost of the new facility in Costa Rica was not disclosed. Representatives from Nelipak did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The new site, located in Costa Rica Green Valley, will be a Class A industrial building that will be built to Nelipak specifications by industry partner Portafolio Inmobiliario. The site will be ISO 13485 certified and will include ISO-7 clean room manufacturing space.

"We are pleased to welcome the multinational company to Costa Rica Green Valley,” said Roberto Arguello, project director of Portafolio Inmobiliario. “The start of their construction marks an important step in the consolidation of our project as an ideal ecosystem for leading global companies.”

In December, Nelipak expanded its operations into North Carolina, with a planned initial investment of at least $11.8 million into a 110,000-square-foot production facility in Winston-Salem.