Nelson named head of Northeast operations for Cox

PROVIDENCE – Ross L. Nelson has been named Cox Communications’ senior vice president and region manager for the Northeast region, the company announced on Monday.

In the role, Nelson will manage the company’s operations in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Ohio, overseeing nearly 1,000 employees. Nelson’s appointment is effective July 1.

Nelson is succeeding Jay Allbaugh, who has been with the company for over 20 years and retiring this month, the company said.

Nelson joined Cox Business in 2000 as the company’s region sales director. He most recently served as vice president of Cox Business.

“I am excited to welcome Ross L. Nelson as the new senior vice president and region manager of the Northeast for Cox,” Colleen Langner, senior vice president, field operations, Cox Communications, said in a statement. “Transitioning to a new leader is a time for reflection, and as we look at the numerous accomplishments under Jay and the great work Ross has done … it’s safe to say the Northeast region is poised for reaching new milestones in the months and years ahead.”