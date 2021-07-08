Neon Marketplace breaks ground in Warwick

WARWICK – Neon Marketplace, a convenience store, broke ground on its newest location recently, at 1776 Post Road in Warwick.

The store is scheduled to open in the fourth quarter this year. It will feature gourmet coffees and breakfast items, artisan pizza, hot and cold fresh-made grinders, and prepackaged salads and healthy foods.

The site will have electric vehicle charging stations, as well as 16 traditional fuel pump stations.

Neon Marketplace is a brand of the Procaccianti Cos.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.