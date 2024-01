Register today and get information and advice for employers faced with challenges to employee recruitment, retention and workforce development

Neronha claims that King Philip Motors Inc., based in Bristol, and two managers, Neil and Tammy DeAlmeida, engaged in the sale and advertising of unsafe motor vehicles, including a yearslong practice of failing to obtain a state safety inspection and window sticker before offering vehicles for sale, a violation of the Deceptive Trade Practices Act, according to the complaint filed in R.I. Superior Court on Jan. 25.

Neronha is seeking a court order to bar King Philip Motors from unfair and deceptive sales and advertising, and he is seeking civil penalties for each violation.

“Consumer protection is just as much about safety as it is about money,” Neronha said.

“As alleged, this dealership prioritized sales over ensuring the safety of its products. And thanks to the General Assembly, whose leadership and members strengthened Rhode Island’s consumer protection law in 2021, our office continues to investigate and hold accountable those who subvert the law in the name of profit.”

The complaint alleges that King Philip Motors representatives were abusive and blamed the customers if there were issues with the cars after they were purchased. One customer told the attorney general's office that the company wouldn't take responsibility after he purchased an SUV and it stopped working the next day. King Philip Motors agreed to repurchase the vehicle after it was diagnosed with a failing engine by a third party and an R.I. Division of Motor Vehicles probe had begun.

However, instead of fixing the vehicle, the dealership sold it to another customer and the check-engine light came on during his ride home. The consumer attempted to have King Philip Motors fix the issues nine times, but the dealership refused to attempt repairs or to pay for another mechanic to “chase ghosts.” According to the consumer, Neil DeAlmeida became physically threatening and told him that neither a private attorney nor the DMV's Dealers License and Hearing Board “could do a thing about it.”