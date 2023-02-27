Neronha challenges Rhode Island Energy’s proposed natural gas rate increase

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island Energy is seeking a rate increase on natural gas from the R.I. Public Utilities Commission, citing increased expenses and planned infrastructure investments to modernize its grid.

The state’s attorney general, however, feels the PPL Corp.-owned energy provider is not taking into account Rhode Island’s mandate to reduce and eliminate greenhouse gas emissions, and wants the commission to deny Rhode Island Energy’s rate increase request.

Rhode Island Energy wants to increase the average gas bill by 3% over the next year to around $51.23, and by 6.6% over the next 21 months, R.I. Attorney General Peter F. Neronha stated Monday. The increases are part of the company’s annual infrastructure, safety and reliability plan that includes proposals to gas utility infrastructure expansions in Rhode Island.

However, Neronha in his respective filing with the PUC argues that Rhode Island Energy’s plan fails to fully account the state’s Act on Climate law and does not provide a full analysis of its long-term plans for gas distribution in light of the law. Neronha also said in a statement Monday his office is “skeptical” about how responsible it is for Rhode Island Energy to “needlessly invest in gas infrastructure when clearly Rhode Island has not arrived at a plan for the future of gas, and especially when investment costs will be borne by ratepayers.”

Neronha also noted that Rhode Island Energy is proposing to build a $11.3 million weld shop intended for the company to take on larger infrastructure, safety and reliability projects in lieu of outsourcing them in which Rhode Island Energy currently does. This proposed cost, Neronha says, “falls far short” of the company showing that this weld shop is “reasonably needed to maintain a safe and reliable distribution service.”

“The laws and agencies that regulate energy public utilities exist to ensure that Rhode Island ratepayers receive reasonably priced, safe, reliable and environmentally responsible energy,” Neronha said. “Rhode Island has set critical emissions goals via the Act on Climate, and recently ratepayers have been burdened with rising costs of unstable gas pricing. Rhode Island Energy’s annual infrastructure plan should account for these realities instead of seeking further growth in fossil fuels.”

The PUC is expected to hold public hearings in Warwick March 14-15 on Rhode Island Energy’s plans.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.