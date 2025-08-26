Neronha: R.I. to get frozen federal education funding

Be seen. Be honored. Be part of Rhode Island’s manufacturing legacy. Applications are open—don't miss your chance to showcase your impact and inspire the industry!

PROVIDENCE – The Trump administration has agreed to end a multistate lawsuit by releasing the full balance of more than $6 billion in federal education funding that it froze in June, R.I. Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced Tuesday. . The funding, which included an estimated $29 million for Rhode Island that was originally frozen,

The funding, which included an estimated $29 million for Rhode Island that was originally frozen, will be released by Oct. 3. It was not immediately clear how much of the $29 million remains frozen.

“When we fight back against this administration, we win,” said Neronha in a statement. “Because of our lawsuit and immense public pressure, billions in critical education funding will rightfully be restored to fund a wide range of important educational programs, without which the growth and enrichment of our young people would be stifled.”

On June 30, the Trump administration froze billions of dollars in federal funding that supported after-school, student support, teacher training, English language and other education programs. In Rhode Island the frozen federal money left summer learning programs unfunded, according to Neronha’s office.

a coalition of 23 attorneys general and two governors in a July 14 federal lawsuit that challenged “Trump’s

unconstitutional, unlawful and arbitrary decision to freeze funding for six longstanding programs administered by the U.S. Department of Education.”

The coalition claimed that the

funding freeze violates the federal funding statutes and Appropriations Act, Apportionment, the Administrative Procedures Act, the separation of powers doctrine, equitable ultra vires and the Presentment Clause.

The administration never gave a clear explanation as to why it withheld the funds. The Guardian reported on Monday that a spokesperson for the White House office of management and budget had indicated that a review found instances of federal education money being “grossly misused to subsidize a radical left-wing agenda.”

Neronha and California Attorney General Rob Bonta led the coalition that included the attorneys general of Arizona, Colorado Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin and the District of Columbia, as well as the governors of Kentucky and Pennsylvania.

Days later, the Trump administration released some of the money but kept an undetermined amount frozen, according to the California attorney general's office.