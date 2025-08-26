Neronha: R.I. to get frozen federal education funding

Updated at 12:50 p.m.

By
-
THE TRUMP administration has agreed to release the full balance of remaining education funding by Oct. 3 to settle a multi-state lawsuit, R.I. Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced Tuesday. /COURTESY OT THE R.I. ATTORNEY GENERAL'S OFFICE

PROVIDENCE – The Trump administration has agreed to end a multistate lawsuit by releasing the full balance of more than $6 billion in federal education funding that it froze in June, R.I. Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced Tuesday. .  The funding, which included an estimated $29 million for Rhode Island that was originally frozen,

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

September Is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month: An Expert Conversation on Breaking the Stigma and Saving Lives

As September ushers in Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, Urologists John Heffernan, MD, and Katelyn Johnson,…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR