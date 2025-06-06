Neronha’s proposed rule takes aim at private equity in health care

By
-
ATTORNEY GENERAL Peter F. Neronha is looking to have oversight of mergers and acquisitions that involve doctor groups more eight or more doctors, physician assistants or nurse practitioners. / PBN FILE PHOTO/RUPERT WHITELEY

Attorney General Peter F. Neronha is looking to expand his office’s oversight of health care transactions with the aim of limiting private equity acquisitions and consolidation, but observers are split on how effective his proposal will be. Under the proposed rule, Rhode Island doctor groups would have to notify Neronha’s office of any merger, consolidation

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Primary Care and RI Healthcare Crisis: South County Health is Working to Address, But Rhode Island Needs Systemic Solutions

Rhode Island’s healthcare system is at a breaking point, affecting patients, providers, and hospitals statewide…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR