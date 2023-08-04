New Amtrak bus routes will connect New Bedford, Worcester to rail service in Providence

PROVIDENCE – Amtrak is adding a bus service to allow people from Worcester and New Bedford to connect with rail service at the Providence train station.

The federal rail agency on Thursday announced that it is offering round-trip bus connections to both Worcester and New Bedford from Providence that will allow people from those regions to travel on Amtrak’s Northeast corridor and beyond. The route between Providence and New Bedford will also include a stop in Fall River, according to the press release.

Service will be offered by Connecticut-based transportation company DATTCO Inc. under an agreement with Amtrak.

“Amtrak’s latest connecting bus service will bring a brand-new link from New Bedford and close an existing gap in Worcester with convenient, timed connections between trains and buses to Providence and our national network,” said Dennis Newman, Amtrak executive vice president of strategy and planning. “Customers can enjoy a comfortable journey from start to finish knowing Amtrak will get them to their final destination with ease.”

- Advertisement -

Service to Worcester and New Bedford will be available morning, afternoon and evening with schedules optimized for connections on both weekdays and weekends, Amtrak said.

“DATTCO is pleased to have been selected for the launch of this important new regional service being introduced by Amtrak,” said Dennis Lyons, vice president of DATTCO’s Coach and Tour Group. “As a longtime bus partner of Amtrak in New England, we look forward to putting our more than 20 years of experience together to work in delivering connecting bus service between central and south coastal Massachusetts and Amtrak’s Northeast corridor.”

In January, DATTICO announced that it was ceasing operation of its SouthCoast-Boston Express bus route due to a sharp decline in ridership that had begun prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On April 16, Peter Pan Bus Lines took over the SouthCoast-Boston route with stops in Fall River, New Bedford, Taunton, and at South Station and Logan International Airport in Boston.