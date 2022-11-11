New cannabis firms warned about financial hurdles

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

New cannabis-related businesses are opening throughout the state ahead of Rhode Island’s official legalization of recreational marijuana sales, but specialized accountants are warning enthusiastic business owners not to neglect an important piece of the puzzle: the financial books. Coming Dec. 1, dispensaries in the state will be able to sell cannabis for adult recreational use,…