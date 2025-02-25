New CEO named at tourism bureau Discover Newport

Thank you to everyone who enrolled. Winners will be announced late April.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

NEWPORT – A former leader of the tourism bureau in historic Williamsburg, Va., has been hired as the new CEO and president of Discover Newport, the tourism marketing organization’s board of directors announced Tuesday. Victoria Cimino succeeds Evan Smith, who retired last October after leading the East Bay tourism bureau for 19 years. Discover Newport

NEWPORT – A former leader of the tourism bureau in historic Williamsburg, Va., has been hired as the new CEO and president of Discover Newport, the tourism marketing organization's board of directors announced Tuesday.

Victoria Cimino succeeds Evan Smith, who retired last October after leading the East Bay tourism bureau for 19 years.

Discover Newport handles destination marketing for nine towns in Newport and Bristol counties.

“Victoria has a proven track record with hospitality and destination marketing, economic growth and community engagement," said T.R. McGrath, Discover Newport chairman. "Building on Discover Newport’s past successes, we welcome the opportunity to work with Victoria and the Discover Newport team to create many new successes.”

Cimino, who will take over as CEO of Discover Newport on March 17, is the current principal of Cimino Consulting, based in Brooklyn, N.Y. She previously served as CEO and president of Visit Williamsburg, the destination marketing organization for Williamsburg, Yorktown, and Jamestown, Va.

She stepped down from that role in January 2024.

"I am honored to step into the role of president and CEO at Discover Newport, following the incredible leadership of Evan Smith,” Cimino said. “Newport is a world-class destination, and I am excited to work alongside area partners to drive sustainable tourism, foster economic growth, and continue showcasing the unique charm of this remarkable region.”

Before Visit Williamsburg, Cimino held positions as director of the New Hampshire Division of Travel and Tourism Development and director of international marketing for the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism, according to Discover Newport.

In addition, Cimino has served on a variety of boards and committees, including Discover New England, New Hampshire Travel Council, U.S. Travel Association’s board of directors, National Council of State Tourism Directors and ESTO Planning Committee, Capital Region USA’s Allied Member Advisory Committee, and National Governor’s Association’s Annual Meeting Committee. She sits on

Destinations International’s board of directors.

“In Evan Smith’s 35 years with the organization, he has been an absolute pillar in the Newport and Bristol County hospitality communities, and we thank him for serving our destination with his incredible leadership and vision,” he said.

McGrath praised the longtime work of Smith.