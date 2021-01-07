New construction for 55-plus breaks ground in West Warwick

WEST WARWICK – LeCesse Development Corp., a national development company based in Longwood, Fla., has begun construction on Matteson Ridge, a 55-and-up development of 118 units in West Warwick.

The project will involve leased units that are available starting this year. A late spring finish is anticipated.

The initial phase includes 33 units, configured as 15 single-level duplexes and one triplex. The second phase will involve 85 units comprised of single-level duplexes and a clubhouse building with a gathering area for residents, a fitness room and an activity center.

The floor plans include a 1,478-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bathroom plan and a 1,730-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bathroom plan, with a den.

The general contractor is Green Hill Builders. Financing is provided by Bank of New England, according to a news release.

