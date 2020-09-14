New construction in Middletown sells for $3.8M

THE PROPERTY at 296 Tuckerman Ave. in Middletown has sold for $3.8 million. / COURTESY HOGAN ASSOCIATES REAL ESTATE

MIDDLETOWN – The property at 296 Tuckerman Ave. has been sold for $3.8 million, Hogan Associates announced on Sept. 12.

The new-construction, 4,700-square-foot home is located between First and Second beaches. It features five bedrooms, six bathrooms and one half-bath. The home sits on 0.3 acres.

The seller was 296 Tuckerman LLC and the buyers were Jason and Erin Wood, according to property records.

THE 4,700-square-foot home features five bedrooms, six bathrooms and one half-bath. / COURTESY HORAN BUILDING CO.

The home, which was designed and built by Horan Building Co., features multiple decks with water views, as well as an outdoor kitchen.

The buyers were represented by Hogan Associates.

