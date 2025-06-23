New England Donor Services launches medical student summer immersion program

PROVIDENCE – New England Donor Services recently announced the inaugural class of the Galen V. Henderson, MD Stimulate Equity, Education and Diversity Program.

The program runs from June 2 to July 24 and is an immersive experience for medical students of diverse backgrounds to learn more about fairness in organ donation and transplantation in health care.

The program includes 25 to 30 hours each week of learning in which students will attend seminars, roundtable and journal club discussions, mentored scholarly projects, activities, as well as community and stakeholder engagement.

The participants include the following medical students:

Jamie Bozeman: Brown University’s Warren Alpert Medical School class of 2027.

Riley Cable: University of Connecticut School of Medicine class of 2028.

Ria Goyal: Harvard Medical School class of 2028.

Lila Medeiros: University of Connecticut School of Medicine class of 2028.

Vivian Nguyan: Harvard Medical School class of 2027.

Aspen Pierson: Tufts University School of Medicine class of 2028.

Alison Yong: University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine class of 2028.

Topics discussed by experts in discussions and lectures include organ failure and transplantation; history of organ donation and transplantation; donor management and organ recovery; organ allocation, policies and practices; racial disparities in transplant; ethical considerations of donation and transplant; and innovations in organ donations and transplantation.

Students are provided with a stipend from New England Donor Services to cover living expenses and are mentored by researchers from the organization.

The program is named in honor of Dr. Galen V. Henderson, who was an associate medical director of New England Donor Services and was the first Black neurointensivist in the United States.

Henderson, who passed away in 2023, became director of neurocritical care at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in 2001 and was the recipient of three awards from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for his contributions to organ donation. He also served in several national leadership roles in organ donation and helped in standardizing neurocritical pathways in the context of organ donation.

