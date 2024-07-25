New England Female Founders urges investors to ‘Show Her the Money’

By
-
PANELISTS discuss challenges faced by entrepreneurs following a screening of the film "Show Her the Money" held at the Jane Pickens Theater in Newport on Monday. / COURTESY ANNETTE TONTI

NEWPORT – With local venture capital already in short supply, Melissa Bowley, founder and CEO of Flourish Care, found herself facing a particularly steep task as she sought out capital for her startup, which provides pregnancy and early parenthood support services. Bowley went into pitch meetings equipped with facts highlighting the dire state of reproductive

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Understanding Robotic-Assisted Surgery: Insights from the Experts

Advances in robotics are transforming our world, and healthcare is no exception. Robotic-assisted surgery is…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display