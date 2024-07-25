New England Female Founders urges investors to ‘Show Her the Money’

Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced on Monday, August 5th.

NEWPORT – With local venture capital already in short supply, Melissa Bowley, founder and CEO of Flourish Care, found herself facing a particularly steep task as she sought out capital for her startup, which provides pregnancy and early parenthood support services. Bowley went into pitch meetings equipped with facts highlighting the dire state of reproductive health care in the United States, which posts the highest incidence of pregnancy and childbirth-related mortality rates among high-income countries. But that often wasn't enough to convince investors that Flourish Care provided needed services.With men owning most venture capital firms, Bowley had few other sources to turn to – and with women receiving just 2.3% of overall venture capital funding, according to gender equity nonprofit All Raise, she wasn't alone in the compound challenge of securing investments as a woman entrepreneur. To assist women innovators in overcoming this gap, Bowley and Annette Tonti, executive director of RIHub, joined forces to lead the New England Female Founders League, an initiative of RIHub that provides networking, professional development and other support services for women entrepreneurs.The panel discussion that followed included Allison Byers, CEO & founder of Scroobius; La Keisha Landrum Pierre, managing partner at Emmeline Ventures; Melissa Sherman, CEO of MOBILion Systems, Inc.; Shruti Shah, partner at Symphonic Capital; and Tom Sperry, managing partner at Rogue Venture Partners and the Rogue Women Fund. The event attracted attendees from throughout the region, Tonti said, including Boston and New York City, alongside a strong Ocean State showing.Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.