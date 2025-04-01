New fee schedule begins at Central Landfill in Johnston

PROVIDENCE – To tackle the rising costs of improper recycling, the R.I. Resource Recovery Corp. approved a new fee structure for trash and recyclables shipped to the state’s Central Landfill in Johnston, which is projected to reach capacity by 2046.
Nonrecyclable items and dirty materials can contaminate entire loads, which in turn increases total waste disposal costs, according to the R.I. League of Cities and Towns, noting the rising costs to local municipalities, many who are now paying tens of thousands of dollars annually.
Resource Recovery Corp.'s Materials Recycling Facility rejected approximately 29,000 tons of recycling in 2024.
Since 2021, Providence has spent $4.2 million on rejected recycling, and East Providence residents have shelled out more than $200,000 in fines and violations for rejected loads during the same period, including more than $91,000 in 2024 alone.
Citing these “significant financial burdens,” East Providence Mayor and RILCT President Bob DaSilva said the changes will lead to enhanced recycling practices while “fostering greater public awareness.”
The new fee structure raises the so-called tipping fees paid by municipalities to $63 per ton and includes an additional $20 charge per rejected ton, with a maximum of $250 per load.
Resource Recovery Corp. has also implemented a new partial load rejection process and added a “waste inspector” charged with identifying contaminations before loads are brought to the landfill. The prior rate for contaminated or rejected loads was a flat fee of $250.
According to its 2024 financial statements, the corporation’s operating revenue in fiscal 2024 dropped $3.2 million from fiscal 2023, amounting to $51.8 million. The reason cited was a $3.5 million drop in tipping fee revenue year-over-year.
Resource Recovery Corp. is supplying grants to several municipalities to fund recycling and education initiatives, including Coventry, Warwick, Smithfield and East Providence.
“We applaud the Resource Recovery team and board of directors for moving quickly to reduce the financial burden for local governments and ensure that more materials are properly diverted from landfills,” said Randy Rossi, executive director of the R.I. League of Cities and Towns.
