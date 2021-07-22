New home at Aquidneck Club sells for $1.6M

PORTSMOUTH – A newly constructed home at the Aquidneck Club has sold for $1.6 million.

The home at 82 Carnegie Abbey Lane is a shingle-style cottage with modern finishes. It has a chef’s kitchen, custom cabinets, an oversized island and French doors that lead to a screened porch.

The property has an open floor plan. The location is at the Aquidneck Club, a member-owned club. The club includes 12 lots for homes.

Hogan Associates represented both the buyers and the sellers.

Mary MacDonald is PBN contributing writer.