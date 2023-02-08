New Majority Capital offering accelerator for entrepreneurs of color

PROVIDENCE – New Majority Capital, an organization launched last year to help people of color and women innovators achieve entrepreneurship through acquisition of existing businesses, will soon launch a new eight-week accelerator program.

The program, known as bETA, is intended to equip people of color entrepreneurs with “the knowledge, tools and access to capital they need to acquire and run an already existing and successful small business,” the Providence-based team of entrepreneurs and impact capitalists said in the program’s description.

New Majority Capital launched last year with a focus on entrepreneurship through acquiring existing businesses, which the organization said provides a mutually beneficial opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs and current business owners who are ready to step down from their roles.

Applications for the program close Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., with an introductory workshop taking place on Thursday.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.