New market brings mix of grocery items to Broadway in Newport

The Market on Broadway is upgrading the bodega concept, replacing the former 7-Eleven at 95 Broadway in Newport and mixing hard-to-find gourmet specialty items with convenient staples. The idea was sparked by Hank Whitin and Kevin Sullivan, co-owners of Pour Judgement Bar and Grille on Broadway, who were searching for their next commercial enterprise. The pair were later joined by Rich Willis, founder of the Caleb & Broad bar, also on Broadway; and Joseph Fitzpatrick, a Dublin-born real estate broker. The aisles have remained but with new shelving. Out came the corporate gray metal signage, cigarettes and lottery tickets, replaced by modern countertops, an open kitchen and a made-to-order deli. The partners recently began catering, are planning to launch a home delivery service and are exploring other options such as specialty boxed lunches for tourists and cruise ship passengers. “A lot of our stuff, you can’t find anywhere else. And many products are locally sourced,” Whitin said. There is a wealth of dining options available on Broadway, but the neighborhood has historically been somewhat of a grocery food desert. “This is taking Broadway to that next level,” Willis said. “We want this to be another anchor.”