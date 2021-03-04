New mass-vaccination centers to open in Woonsocket and Middletown

MIDDLETOWN – Rapid vaccination sites for the COVID-19 vaccine will open in the coming weeks at locations in northern Rhode Island and on Aquidneck Island, broadening the geographic placement. One location is the site of a former Sears department store at 1500 Diamond Hill Road in Woonsocket. The other location at the former Benny’s store at 1400 West Main Road in Middletown.

The properties are privately owned. The Woonsocket property is held by Walnut Hill Holdings LLC, a Rhode Island corporation that has a mailing address in Miami. The Middletown site is the property of the Carpionato Group LLC, which also owns the former retail site in Cranston being used by the state as a mass-vaccination site.

The R.I. Department of Administration is finalizing lease negotiations with the property owners, according to a spokesman for the R.I. Department of Health.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.

