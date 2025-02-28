New PR firm plans to make waves in Ocean State

Mark LeBeau has done publicity for some of the biggest names in politics, but now he’s focusing his attention on his own operations. In January, LeBeau launched a new public relations firm in Cranston called Union & East Consulting LLC, and he says he has designs on taking the Ocean State by storm. Before launching

Mark LeBeau has done publicity for some of the biggest names in politics, but now he’s focusing his attention on his own operations. In January, LeBeau launched a new public relations firm in Cranston called Union & East Consulting LLC, and he says he has designs on taking the Ocean State by storm. Before launching the firm, LeBeau worked on campaigns for President Joe Biden and former U.S. Rep. Joseph P. Kennedy III, a Democrat who served the 4th district of Massachusetts from 2013 to 2021. LeBeau, a McGill University graduate, describes himself as a “recovering campaign staffer.” Now, U&E Consulting is taking on big clients in Rhode Island, such as the Newport Bermuda Race, and LeBeau says his company is well-positioned for success based on geography alone. “[The] small-town feel makes the PR landscape unique here,” LeBeau said. “Word-of-mouth PR has a great deal of power in the R.I. market.” At the end of the day, LeBeau says he enjoys all aspects of public relations, especially the grunt work, which he says defines the U&E Consulting brand. U&E Consulting’s ideal candidates for PR work include cultural institutions, sailing services, political consulting, campaign management, and nonprofits, according to the ­company.