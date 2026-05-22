New RWU center will focus on trial training

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HOLDING COURT: Attorney Mark Mandell, right, has donated $4 million to create a trial advocacy center at the Roger Williams University School of Law. The center will help train law students and practicing lawyers on skills needed in the courtroom. With Mandell is Gregory Bowman, dean and professor at RWU’s law school.  PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
HOLDING COURT: Attorney Mark Mandell, right, has donated $4 million to create a trial advocacy center at the Roger Williams University School of Law. The center will help train law students and practicing lawyers on skills needed in the courtroom. With Mandell is Gregory Bowman, dean and professor at RWU’s law school.  PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

Faced with fierce competition, law schools are investing heavily in recruiting top-notch students. Now, administrators at Roger Williams University School of Law believe they’ll set themselves apart from the competition with the Mandell Trial Advocacy Center, the plans for which were unveiled in April. Thanks to a $4 million gift from noted trial attorney Mark

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