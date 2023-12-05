New York City-based corporation purchases WooSox

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber. - Advertisement -

PROVIDENCE – The Worcester Red Sox have been sold. Diamond Baseball Holdings, a New York City-based corporation that owns more than 20 minor league baseball teams, have purchased the Boston Red Sox AAA affiliate, the team announced Tuesday. Local leaders Ralph Crowley Jr., CEO and president of Worcester manufacturer Polar Beverages, Jim Skeffington Jr., CEO…