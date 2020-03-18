Newbury, Amore reintroduce bill to require civics literacy learning

PROVIDENCE – Reps. Brian C. Newbury, R-Smithfield, and Gregg Amore, D-East Providence, have again proposed legislation that would require civics literacy to be taught statewide.

Amore, who was a teacher in the East Providence School Department before becoming the department’s athletic director, told PBN on Feb. 19 that the proposed legislation would require students to take a yearlong course between the eighth grade and 12th grade to learn a “full and broad range” of American government and civics.

“The only requirements right now in R.I. regarding civic literacy would be embedded in a U.S. history course or an American studies course,” Amore said. “We don’t have a requirement that a student take a semester or a full year of civics only.”

Amore said the legislation mirrors what’s currently being taught in ninth grade at East Providence High School, and this is the third time the two representatives filed the bipartisan legislation for consideration.

Both Newbury and Amore told PBN that the proposed bill was not filed in response to the current federal class-action lawsuit being filed by a group of students in Rhode Island claiming the state is not properly preparing students in understanding civic literacy. However, Amore and Newbury said the lawsuit has given this matter attention.

“There hasn’t been much of an interest before. Now, there seems to be a growing interest in this topic, and probably the lawsuit has something to do with it,” Newbury said.

Reps. Lauren H. Carson, D-Newport, John G. Edwards, D-Tiverton, and Rebecca M. Kislak, D-Providence, are co-sponsors of the bill.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.