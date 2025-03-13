Newly constructed Narragansett home sells for $1.69M

NARRAGANSETT – A newly constructed 2,600-square-foot home in the town’s Bonnet Shores neighborhood recently sold for $1.69 million, according to public records.

The 33 Onondega Road home, located just 0.2 miles from the shore, contains four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The three-story single-family home, surrounded by a white vinyl fence, features a kitchen with an expansive center island, stainless steel appliances, and granite and quartz countertops, according to a property listing from RE/MAX Flagship Inc.

The third-floor primary suite comes with a “Juliet balcony,” and the primary en suite bathroom features a custom tiled shower, double vanity and a spacious linen closet.

The third floor also features a designated laundry room, along with two additional bedrooms and one full bathroom, according to the listing.

The home was most recently valued by Narragansett property assessors in fiscal year 2024 before the house was constructed there. At that time, the property’s 0.28 acres of land was valued by assessors as being worth $450,200, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

The seller of the home was represented by John Krekorian and Sophia Perrone, both of RE/MAX Flagship Inc., according to the Zillow page for the property. The buyer, David Petrone, of Realty Center, represented himself in the deal, according to the listing.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Ocean Vibe Development LLC.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @Marc_La_Rock.