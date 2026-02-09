Newport Art Museum launches new fund for greater exhibitions

NEWPORT – American sculptor Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney is considered one of the most influential arts patrons of the early 20th century. Having joined the Newport Art Association in 1917, she was instrumental in building the institution into what it is today, now called the Newport Art Museum. The museum announced Monday that with the launch

NEWPORT – American sculptor Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney is considered one of the most influential arts patrons of the early 20th century. Having joined the Newport Art Association in 1917, she was instrumental in building the institution into what it is today, now called the Newport Art Museum. The museum announced Monday that with the launch of the Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney Society, a fund specifically supporting greater and more ambitious exhibitions, sponsors will be able to contribute to her legacy and belief in artistic experimentation and civic engagement.

"For more than a century, the Newport Art Museum has been a hub of cultural life and connection, and a critical driver of this legacy is our generous community of supporters. The Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney Society creates another avenue through which our donors can advance NAM’s mission, especially for those who are interested in and excited about compelling exhibition programming," said Executive Director Harry Philbrick. "We too are excited by the possibilities that the Society will unlock in our galleries and invite the community to come experience our vision as it comes to life.”

Membership of the fund will be in two tiers, $5,000 and $10,000, both allowing behind the scenes exhibition openings and events as well as other benefits. The launch of the fund coincides with the presentation of "Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney in Bakst Costume with Fleurs du Mal" which is on view as part of the museum’s Howard Gardiner Cushing exhibition, an emblematic reminder of Whitney’s enduring impact on the institution. The fund will be key to sustaining and expanding the museum’s exhibitions program along with directly supporting the development and presentation of major forthcoming projects, such as "Sheila Isham: Between Worlds," opening in July, as well as a regional exhibition coming in 2028 that will be devoted to oil painter Edward Mitchell Bannister. Members of the Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney Society will become part of the Patron Society and be credited on all exhibition materials in 2026. They will also be featured in the Summer Art Party program on July 10 and will receive VIP access to exhibition openings and events. Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor at the Providence Business News. He can be reached at mudambi@pbn.com.