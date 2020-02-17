Newport condo sells for $815K

NEWPORT – A Spring Street condominium has sold for $815,000, Hogan Associates announced on Monday.

The sale of Unit 204 at 426 Spring St. was the second-highest condo sale in Newport County this year, according to Multiple Listing Service data.

The condo is located in the Lenthal School building, a property sold by the city in 2005 that was subsequently converted into condos. Hogan Associates noted that the unit was the largest in the building, at 2,028 square feet with three bedrooms, three baths, an open kitchen and a view of the Elms’ Carriage House.

The seller was Barry M. Berger, who purchased the property in 2011 for $650,000. The buyers were Teri Radcliff-Walsh and Ronald St. Pierre. Hogan Associates represented both sides of the transaction.

The building was built circa 1886 and features exposed granite walls, 13-foot ceiling and its original wood floors.