Newport folk and jazz festivals announce summer dates

NEWPORT – Newport Festivals Foundation Inc. on Thursday released preliminary details and dates for the jazz and folk events its hosting this summer at Fort Adams.

The organization’s Newport Jazz Festival will feature “three intimate days” of performances from July 30 through Aug. 1. In addition, the Newport Folk Festival will feature two three-day runs on July 23-25 and July 26-28.

Both events were canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For both the Newport folk and jazz festivals, the organization will be releasing access to the events in phases due to modified capacities in keeping with state COVID-19 protocols, it said.

The Newport Folk Festival dates will feature “surprise performances, storytelling and workshops,” and the jazz festival will feature performances and surprise collaborations.

Ticket sales have not begun for either festival, Newport Festivals Foundation noted, warning individuals to not purchase tickets from any site purporting to have any.

Further details on both festivals will be announced by the foundation.

