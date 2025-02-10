Newport Hospital appoints Sarah Nekrasz as chief nursing officer

NEWPORT – Sarah Nekrasz will serve as the new permanent chief nursing officer at Newport Hospital.

Nekrasz has been serving as the interim chief nursing officer since September 2024 and has been working for the hospital for more than 26 years.

“Over her decades of service at Newport Hospital, Sarah has demonstrated consummate nursing professionalism, exemplary leadership and a powerful commitment to patient care,” said Nicholas Dominick, interim president of Newport Hospital and senior vice president of clinical services for Brown University Health, which operates Newport Hospital. “Sarah’s compassion for patients and staff alike, and her relentless pursuit of exceptional care, makes her the perfect fit to lead our nursing department moving forward.”

Nekrasz has held several leadership roles at Newport Hospital, most recently serving as director of the Center for Professional Practice and Innovation and coordinator of the Magnet Program. In these positions, she played an important role in improving clinical excellence and patient outcomes, as well as helping the hospital earn Magnet Recognition.

Before this, Nekrasz held leadership roles overseeing the medical-surgical, critical care, rehabilitation and wound care nursing departments, as well as serving on the hospital’s Clinical Quality and Safety Council.

“I am deeply honored to be named chief nursing officer at Newport Hospital,” Nekrasz said. “Throughout my career here, I’ve seen firsthand the impact that dedicated, compassionate care can have on our patients and their families. I am committed to continuing our mission of providing the highest-quality care, supporting our exceptional nursing team and fostering a culture of excellence.”

Nekrasz graduated from Salve Regina University and the Community College of Rhode Island. She earned her Master of Science in nursing leadership from Walden University in 2018. She is also a certified medical-surgical nurse and a member of the Rhode Island State Nurses Association, the American Nurses Association and the American Organization of Nurse Leaders.

Nekrasz earned the Newport Hospital Excellence in Nursing Leadership award in 2019, the Newport Hospital Leader of the Year award in 2020 and was named fellow in person-centered care by Planetree in September 2024.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.