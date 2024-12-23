Newport Hospital first in R.I. to install SOMATOM Drive dual-source CT scanner

NEWPORT – Newport Hospital recently announced it installed the first dual-source CT scanner in the state.

The tool – known as the SOMATOM Drive – is meant to improve the speed, accuracy and comfort of medical imaging for patients.

“We are excited to be able to offer this technology to our patients, the community at large and team members here at Newport Hospital,” said Dr. Jeffrey Gaines, chief medical officer and vice president of medical affairs for Newport Hospital. “The installation of this scanner with its advanced capabilities will impact patients and providers on Aquidneck Island and beyond. We want to thank the two donors who made this purchase possible, the Alletta Morris McBean Charitable Trust and The Champlain Foundation.”

The dual-source CT scanner uses two X-ray tubes and detectors at the same time, allowing for images to be produced more quickly. It also produces clear images with fewer motion artifacts, which is helpful for patients who struggle to hold still. Along with this, the tool can get scans without the need for medications often used to slow the heart rate during certain scans.

“The dual-source CT scanner will not only allow us to achieve faster and more accurate results with reduced radiation dose to patients, but it will also eliminate the need for beta blockers while imaging the heart and its blood supply – something that can be especially beneficial for those with sensitivities to medications,” said Dr. Van Nguyen, chief of diagnostic imaging at Newport Hospital. “Ultimately, this innovation will help us provide better care, quicker diagnoses and a more comfortable experience for everyone who walks through our doors.”

The dual-source CT scanner will be used for several diagnostic procedures, including cardiac imaging, trauma assessments and detection of cancers.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.